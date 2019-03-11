Man found guilty of murdering Calgary CFL football player

Nelson Lugela is convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks

This is a 2015 photo of Mylan Hicks of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. A man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a Canadian Football League player is scheduled receive his verdict. Nelson Tony Lugela, 21, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

A judge has found a man guilty of second-degree murder in the slaying of a Calgary Stampeders football player.

Nelson Lugela, who is 21, was charged after Mylan Hicks was killed outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary in September 2016.

The judge said he is confident beyond a reasonable doubt that Lugela was the killer.

The trial was told that several Stampeders, including Hicks, had been celebrating a victory over Winnipeg in a game hours earlier.

A disagreement over a spilled drink in the bar intensified after closing time in the parking lot.

Witnesses testified that after some pushing and shoving, a person who appeared to be holding a handgun opened fire at Hicks as he was running for cover.

The 23-year-old was hit twice, in the abdomen and chest, and died in hospital.

The Canadian Press

