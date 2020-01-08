Calendar Club of Canada donates teddy bears to Victim Services

Submitted

The local Calendar Club has donated a large quantity of Teddy Bears to the Cranbrook RCMP Victim Services.

On January 7th, Lynn Townsend, Operator of Calendar Club Canada, and her husband Wayne surprised the local RCMP Detachment by gifting them with close to 75 teddy bears. These teddy bears will be used by both Victim Services and police officers to help calm people in crisis situations.

“Lynn and her husband have surprised us the past couple of years by generously donating these bears to us. Both Victim Services and police officers use these bears to help people in serious situations where kids or adults might need a calming influence,” says Cst Katie Forgeron. “Who doesn’t love teddy bears?”

Cranbrook RCMP would like to thank Lynn and Wayne for their ongoing support over the past few years.

