Byram named to World Juniors Team Canada roster

Cranbrook product to represent Canada in Europe during annual U20 tournament

Cranbrook product Bowen Byram has made Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior U20 Championship, and will head overseas to the Czech Republic to represent the country during the annual tournament.

Byram, a defenceman with the Vancouver Giants, has plenty of international experience, having won the Hlinka Gretzky tournament last year with Team Canada, and participating in the U17 World Hockey Challenge the year before.

Byram joins a roster of five returnees from last year’s World Juniors, which is coached by Dale Hunter, who mans the bench for the OHL’s London Knights.

The talented defenceman broke records with the Vancouver Giants last year during a phenomenal campaign, notching six overtime winners to set a new WHL single season record. He also set a franchise record during a game against the Kamloops Blazers in January, tallying five points with two goals and three assists.

He went on a tear in the post-season as the leading scorer of the playoffs, despite the Giants falling just short in the WHL final.

Byram’s performance shot him up the prospects rankings, and he was drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in June, signing a three-year entry-level contract a few weeks later.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today
Next story
Former Toronto private school students sentenced to two years’ probation in sex assault case

Just Posted

Byram named to World Juniors Team Canada roster

Cranbrook product to represent Canada in Europe during annual U20 tournament

Rain, snow expected for the East Kootenay over the next few days

Rain, trace amounts of snow anticipated for valleys, while heavier snowfall expected for mountains

Council passes first reading of planning amendment for proposed apartment development

Council passed first reading of an amendment to a community plan in… Continue reading

Opening Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The ski season has officially begun in Kimberley

Fundraiser for Cranbrook girl diagnosed with leukemia raises $17K

A fundraiser held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 for 10-year-old Cranbrook resident Olivia… Continue reading

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Winter storm warning in effect

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

Most Read