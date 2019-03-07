Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

A B.C. MLA says the gender wage gap is often talked about but rarely acted on, and believes a law focused on recording equal pay will hold businesses accountable.

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux introduced the Equal Pay Reporting Act in the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday. If passed, the bill would require businesses that employ 50 or more people to provide an annual breakdown of the mean and medium regular pay and bonuses, by gender.

“Unfortunately, these issues affect 50 per cent of the workforce who are not compensated in line with their male counterparts,” Cadieux said. “This bill is designed to bring light to this issue and provide an opportunity for businesses to address inequality head-on.”

READ MORE: Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Cadieux announced a similar bill last year, called the Equal Pay Certification Act to encourage publicly traded companies in the province to consider measures to improve pay equity. Despite it receiving unanimous support to be sent for second reading, the bill stalled.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report
Next story
Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Just Posted

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Stetski calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Venezuela: A slow moving crisis

Gwynne Dyer Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela on Monday after almost two… Continue reading

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Stardom is calling you

Auditions for inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show this Saturday and Sunday

VIDEO: B.C. man builds ‘home on wheels’ to find personal, financial freedom

Andrew Strauss took his tiny mobile home on adventures across Vancouver Island

B.C. woman rescued in Jumbo Pass last summer urges SAR funding renewal

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Letters to the Editor: March 8

Lack of Consideration and Respect Certain aspects of human behaviour have always… Continue reading

Lent: A journey to the heart of faith

Yme Woensdregt On Wednesday, the church entered the season of Lent. We… Continue reading

B.C. woman tired of having to prove she is blind

Georgia Pike is constantly asked for ID when she’s out with her service dog

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Most Read