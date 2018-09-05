Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy visits a daycare, July 2018. (B.C. government)

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

The B.C. and federal government announced funding Wednesday to increase pay and reduce education costs for early childhood educators.

The additional money will provide for a $1 an hour raise in 2019 for staff in licensed daycares that have been approved for B.C.’s child care fee reduction initiative. Another $1 an hour raise is to be paid in 2020, said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister of Children and Family Development.

“As we build new licensed child care spaces, we know that we also need to build the early childhood educator workforce,” Conroy said.

The federal-provincial contribution also improves the bursary fund for early childhood educator (ECE) programs. Student bursaries will be increased from $300 to $500 per course.

RELATED: New spaces a step to universal child care

The B.C. advanced education ministry has also budgeted to increase ECE training spaces by 620 over three years.

The federal government is providing $16.3 million towards increased child care, and the province has budgeted $136 million to increase licensed child care in the province.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proposed insurance changes will leave 2/3 of B.C. drivers ‘better off’: ICBC
Next story
VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Just Posted

Long-time city fire chief retires

Wayne Price calls it a career after 33 years in the fire service

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo goes full steam ahead

After last year’s fire-induced cancellation, the sold-out bike race comes back in full force

WildSafeBC’s annual BC Goes Wild weekend taking place Sept. 14 t0 16, 2018

WildSafeBC will also be tagging garbage cans put out before collection day.

Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later… Continue reading

UPDATED: Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to defend populism at Toronto event

The announcement comes days after Bannon was dropped from next month’s New Yorker Festival

Racism runs wild online after truck driver damages B.C. bridge

Princeton residents deal with fallout from racists rants posted to local Facebook group

Proposed insurance changes will leave 2/3 of B.C. drivers ‘better off’: ICBC

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Healthy Family Living program being tested in 10 communities, including Chilliwack

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to B.C. Interior

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Fernie SAR assists trapped hiker

Hiker bound for Cameron Lake reported missing after 48 hours - RV found empty with three dogs inside

Most Read