Burn rules loosen in Kootenays as weather eases fire concerns

Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed in most areas — but know the regulations

Cool, wet weather is allowing fire officials to lift a ban on fireworks, grass fires and larger burn piles in most of the Kootenays.

Starting Tuesday at noon, Category 2 and Category 3 open burning prohibitions within the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction will be amended, the centre announced on Monday.

A Category 2 open burn permits:

  • one or two concurrently burning piles, no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
  • the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares;
  • the use of fireworks, burn barrels, burn cages, sky lanterns and exploding binary targets.

Category 3 open burning will be permitted throughout the Arrow Lakes, Kootenay Lake and Columbia fire zones of the Southeast Fire Centre. However, a Category 3 open burning prohibition will remain in effect for the Boundary, Invermere and Cranbrook fire zones.

SEE: What zone are you in? Check the SEFC map

In those areas, the following are still prohibited:

  • any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
  • three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;
  • the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares;
  • the burning of one or more windrows.

Anyone planning to conduct a Category 2 or Category 3 open burn in the Southeast Fire Centre (where permitted) still has to ensure there’s a good venting index for the day, follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations, and use safe burning practices. They should also check with local fire authorities for local restrictions or regulations.

Anyone found in contravention of the remaining prohibitions may be fined anywhere from $1,150 to $100,000, or face a year in jail.

A person could also be ordered to pay the costs of firefighting if a fire gets out of control as well as the value of resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.

Previous story
Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers
Next story
Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Just Posted

City satisfied with bid process for Western Financial Place roof repair

Staff have received construction schedule, hope to clarify whether pool will open or remain closed

Trail man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, and tasered

Trial by judge held in Rossland Provincial Court back in July

Burn rules loosen in Kootenays as weather eases fire concerns

Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed in most areas — but know the regulations

UPDATE: Driver of motorhome remains in serious condition following collision in Hosmer

Transport truck rear-ended stopped motorhome, which collided with the stopped school bus ahead of it

Cranbrook wakesurfer crowned a world champion

Dagen Duczek laid down a phenomenal run to launch into first place at wakesurfing world championship

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Teal-Jones shuts down remaining B.C. coast logging operations

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

More than 90% of British Columbians want permanent daylight time: survey

Respondents to government’s survey cited health concerns in wanting to stop switching the clocks

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Most Read