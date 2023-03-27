Bucks close out regular season with home split against Spruce Kings

The Herd will face the Wenatchee Wild in the first round of the BCHL post-season

The Cranbrook Bucks have a first-round playoff date set with the Wenatchee Wild.

The Herd wrapped up the regular season this weekend by splitting a home double-header against the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings as the BCHL transitions to the post-season campaign.

The Bucks fell 4-3 on Friday night, but served up 4-3 overtime win in revenge the following evening in a series that had playoff implications for the bottom half of the Interior Conference.

Prior to Saturdays puck drop, the Bucks also handed out team awards.

• Jaden Fodchuk was named Community Player of the Year

• Donovan Frias was named Rookie of the Year

• Cam Kungle was named Defensive Player of the Year

• Jarrod Smith was named the Coach’s Choice Award

• The Scholastic award was named to Jack Silich

• Rhys Bentham and Nathan Airey split the MVP award

Noah Quinn finished off the season as the Bucks’ top scorer with 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points in 52 games.

The Herd closed out the regular season on Saturday as Noah Quinn scored the overtime winner, capping off a four point night against the Spruce Kings.

The two teams traded leads in all three periods.

John Herrington and Ben LeFranc gave an early lead to the Spruce Kings in the opening frame. The Bucks responded in the middle frame off efforts from Donovan Frias and Kellan Hjartarson.

Ty Gagno and Nick Peluso traded goals — the latter with under 90 seconds left in the game — in the final period to send the contest to overtime.

Carter Capton made 28 saves for the Bucks win, while Jordan Fairlie turned aside 39 shots for the Spruce Kings.

Earlier on Friday, a comeback effort from The Herd fell short, as Prince George survived a late-game push to win 4-3 in regulation.

Kellan Hjartarson tallied early for the Bucks, before Jake Schneider and Ben LeFranc doubled up for a one-goal lead after the first frame.

Killian McGregor-Bennett tallied a powerplay marker for a two-goal lead in the middle frame.

Austin Fraser widened the gap midway through the third period.

Fifteen seconds after Fraser scored, Bryce Sookro found the back of the net. Donovan Frias brought the Bucks within one late in the game, however, the comeback fell just shy.

Nathan Airey made 20 saves for Cranbrook, while Aidan Feddema turned aside 27 shots for Prince George.

The Bucks will have the week to get set for the playoffs, as they prepare to face the Wenatchee Wild in a seven-game series.

Both teams met seven times over the course of the regular season, as the Wild won five of those matchups — two of which were decided in a shootout.

Playoff tickets will be available at the Western Financial Place box office starting on Tuesday, March 28.