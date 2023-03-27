Cranbrook Bucks forward Donovan Frias gets in the grill of Spruce Kings netminder Aidan Feddema during a game at Western Financial Place on Friday evening. Trevor Crawley photo.

Cranbrook Bucks forward Donovan Frias gets in the grill of Spruce Kings netminder Aidan Feddema during a game at Western Financial Place on Friday evening. Trevor Crawley photo.

Bucks close out regular season with home split against Spruce Kings

The Herd will face the Wenatchee Wild in the first round of the BCHL post-season

The Cranbrook Bucks have a first-round playoff date set with the Wenatchee Wild.

The Herd wrapped up the regular season this weekend by splitting a home double-header against the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings as the BCHL transitions to the post-season campaign.

The Bucks fell 4-3 on Friday night, but served up 4-3 overtime win in revenge the following evening in a series that had playoff implications for the bottom half of the Interior Conference.

Prior to Saturdays puck drop, the Bucks also handed out team awards.

• Jaden Fodchuk was named Community Player of the Year

• Donovan Frias was named Rookie of the Year

• Cam Kungle was named Defensive Player of the Year

• Jarrod Smith was named the Coach’s Choice Award

• The Scholastic award was named to Jack Silich

• Rhys Bentham and Nathan Airey split the MVP award

Noah Quinn finished off the season as the Bucks’ top scorer with 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points in 52 games.

The Herd closed out the regular season on Saturday as Noah Quinn scored the overtime winner, capping off a four point night against the Spruce Kings.

The two teams traded leads in all three periods.

John Herrington and Ben LeFranc gave an early lead to the Spruce Kings in the opening frame. The Bucks responded in the middle frame off efforts from Donovan Frias and Kellan Hjartarson.

Ty Gagno and Nick Peluso traded goals — the latter with under 90 seconds left in the game — in the final period to send the contest to overtime.

Carter Capton made 28 saves for the Bucks win, while Jordan Fairlie turned aside 39 shots for the Spruce Kings.

Earlier on Friday, a comeback effort from The Herd fell short, as Prince George survived a late-game push to win 4-3 in regulation.

Kellan Hjartarson tallied early for the Bucks, before Jake Schneider and Ben LeFranc doubled up for a one-goal lead after the first frame.

Killian McGregor-Bennett tallied a powerplay marker for a two-goal lead in the middle frame.

Austin Fraser widened the gap midway through the third period.

Fifteen seconds after Fraser scored, Bryce Sookro found the back of the net. Donovan Frias brought the Bucks within one late in the game, however, the comeback fell just shy.

Nathan Airey made 20 saves for Cranbrook, while Aidan Feddema turned aside 27 shots for Prince George.

The Bucks will have the week to get set for the playoffs, as they prepare to face the Wenatchee Wild in a seven-game series.

Both teams met seven times over the course of the regular season, as the Wild won five of those matchups — two of which were decided in a shootout.

Playoff tickets will be available at the Western Financial Place box office starting on Tuesday, March 28.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two-thirds of Canadians with disabilities found barriers on planes, trains: audit
Next story
Young B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoff game

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks forward Donovan Frias gets in the grill of Spruce Kings netminder Aidan Feddema during a game at Western Financial Place on Friday evening. Trevor Crawley photo.
Bucks close out regular season with home split against Spruce Kings

The Tri Cities won gold at the B.C Hockey U13 Female Provincial Championships in Cranbrook. They defeated the Richmond Ravens in the semi finals and the North East Predators in the gold medal game (Photo courtesy of David Carmichael)
Female U13 Bucks defence set personal record during provincial championships

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy addressed Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce members on Friday, March 24, presenting information on the recently announced B.C. Budget. Trevor Crawley photo.
Chamber hosts B.C. finance minister for budget presentation

Robert DeNiro on the payphone in “Goodfellas.” Photo courtesy Warner Brothers
Once the king of communications, the payphone is no more

Pop-up banner image