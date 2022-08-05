Bucks add another forward for upcoming season

A new forward is joining the Cranbrook Bucks for the upcoming BCHL season.

Matthew Duarte is coming to the Key City following a season with the GOJHL’s Hamilton Kitty B’s, where he put up 21 goals and 38 assists in 46 games.

Duarte, 19, has a twin brother, Mark, who plays for the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

According to a Cranbrook Bucks news release, Matthew is looking forward to arriving in the city and taking in the outdoor lifestyle.

“I like to fish a lot, and I heard there’s some pretty great fishing out there. I’m excited to see it for myself,” Duarte says.

Duarte describes himself as a dependable forward, or a jack-of-all-trades.

“I like to block shots, backcheck hard and I have a high compete level,” he said.

A Hamilton Tiger-Cats fan, Duarte says he models his playing style after NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.