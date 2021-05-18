Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attack a hillside fire from top to bottom Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attack a hillside fire from top to bottom Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Brushfire erupts at rural West Kootenay home

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Grand Forks/Fire Rescue

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue are investigating a brush fire that broke out roughly 10 kilometres east of the city on Tuesday afternoon, May 18.

READ MORE: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue puts out hillside fire

READ MORE: Fire starts in Grand Forks backyard after by oily rags left in sun

The BC Wildfire Service’s Grand Forks office reported the fire at around 1:30 p.m.

A log pile smoulders at the foot of a slope which caught fire on a rural property east of GRand Forks Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A log pile smoulders at the foot of a slope which caught fire on a rural property east of GRand Forks Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The fire appears to have started in a grassy clearing on a rural property above Gilpin Road, east of the Atwood Bridge, according to Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché. Burn marks leading from the clearing to a grassy slope which caught fire suggest the flames were carried by the wind, he said.

A log pile at the bottom of the slope was burning when Piché arrived at the scene at around 1:40 p.m. Around 10 volunteer firefighters then set about battling the flames, using hoses run off two water tankers and a fire engine.

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer stand in front of a burning log pile at the scene of Tuesday’s fire, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteer stand in front of a burning log pile at the scene of Tuesday’s fire, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

No one was home when the fire broke out, Piché said.

Piché noted that the department has responded to more grass and brush fires than he would normally have expected for this time of year.

“I’m nervous for the months ahead,” he said.

Firefighters were still knocking down the flames when The Gazette left the scene at around 2:30 p.m.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefightersGrand Forkswildfire

Previous story
B.C. teen’s 23,000-name Coastal GasLink petition gets him an audience with the minister
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

An undeveloped camping area at Colvalli in the Koocanusa. Photo courtesy KRSC.
Koocanusa Recreation Strategy eases crown land camping restrictions

The provincial government is easing up on restrictions that had previously banned… Continue reading

Map of Kootenay East riding. (Source: Elections BC)
Boundary review could impact rural representation: Shypitka

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka said efforts to remove rural riding protections would damage rural reprentation

The image used for the cover of PRISM's fourth album, "Young and Restless." Photo taken by Fred Herzog.
In search of the Young and Restless

The desired photo for PRISM’s fourth album sparked a desparate hunt for the anonymous spirit of youth

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook.
Provincial capital funding comes in for SD5 schools

Annual capital funding provided by the province is being distributed to school… Continue reading

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers attack a hillside fire from top to bottom Tuesday, May 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Brushfire erupts at rural West Kootenay home

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Grand Forks/Fire Rescue

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read