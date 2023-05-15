A group makes its way along Rails to Trails pathway (Trevor Crawley photo)

Brush thinning scheduled for Rails to Trails this weekend.

A section of the corridor, running from St. Mary to Shadow Mountain, will be closed

A portion of the Rails to Trails will be closed this weekend as a crew works to clear fire hazards.

The City of Cranbrook and Dogtown Fire & Fuels Management will partner to clear away excess brush to improve sight lines and reduce the risk of wildfire along the trail. Work is scheduled for May 20 and 21.

The two-phase project will start at the train bridge over the St. Mary River through to the Wycliffe Park Road parking lot at the entrance to the Shadow Mountain community. This portion of Rails to Trails will be closed to the public while work is being completed, but a detour route will be set up along Wycliffe Park Road. Signage will be posted to provide direction.

Chief Isadore Trail, South Star Recreation Trails and Cranbrook Community Forest will be unaffected.

For information on this project, visit www.cranbrook.ca or visit the city’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account.

bike lanesBiking

Brush thinning scheduled for Rails to Trails this weekend.

