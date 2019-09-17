Broken water valve to blame for dirty water across town

City officials received a lot of phone calls on Tuesday morning about brown, dity water issuing from taps and toilets across Cranbrook.
Just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17 they sent out a message on their social media channels explaining that a broken water valve was to blame for the dirty water, and that Public Works is already working on fixing the problem.
If your taps aren’t running clear, flow cold water through them until they do, the City recommends.
A broken water valve is creating widespread issues of dirty water across much of the City this morning. Public Works is working on the repair. If you experience dirty water, run your cold water tap until it runs clear. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. #Cranbrook pic.twitter.com/QFCpR63T5U
— City of Cranbrook (@cityofcranbrook) September 17, 2019