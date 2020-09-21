Broken water main reduces traffic flow on 24th Avenue North in Cranbrook

Traffic will be reduced to single-lane, closed off completely until repairs are done

The City of Cranbrook is reporting that a water main break has reduced traffic to single-lane only on 24th Avenue North near Steeples School Monday morning (September 21).

Water will be shut off in the area and is expected to be off for the majority of the day. The water shut off is not expected to impact the school however, says the City. Water crews with public works and Fortis BC will be working to resolve the issue.

24th Avenue North between 7th and 8th Street North may need to be closed completely for short periods as repairs are undertaken. Drivers are asked to detour around the area as much as possible while work is being done.

“As with any work on our water system, it is likely that nearby properties may experience discoloured water once water service is restored,” reads the City press release. “This is not a health concern. We ask that you run your cold water tap until the water runs clear.”

The City thanks residents for their patience and understanding of those impacted by the broken water main and road closure.



