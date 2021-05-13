A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

British Columbians aged 20+ can book for vaccine Saturday, those 18+ on Sunday

‘We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program’

Some of B.C.’s youngest adults can expect to get the green light to book their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this weekend – so long as they are registered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday that vaccine bookings for people aged 20 and up across the province are set to open at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, those 18 and older will be able to book for an innoculation.

Forty-three per cent, or 2.21 million, British Columbians have received their first dose.

“We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program, and we will be sharing more information about that next week,” Henry said.

People need to register in order to be notified when it is their turn to book.

On Thursday, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix released the province’s first set of neighbourhood data on overall case numbers since the pandemic began.

B.C. recorded 587 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths since Wednesday.

READ MORE: 2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
