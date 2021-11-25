UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Screenshot)Shots fired at RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Screenshot)
Vanderhoof RCMP detachment seen on Nov. 25, 2021, after a man was seen with a long gun targeting the building. (Aman Parhar/Vanderhoof Omineca Express)

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: The city-wide lockdown has been lifted in Vanderhoof and a suspect has been arrested, police confirm.

––

ORIGINAL STORY:

Vanderhoof is under a city-wide lockdown due to an active shooter who shot at the RCMP detachment Thursday.

Those in Vanderhoof area are being asked to stay inside and shelter, lock doors and refrain from leaving their home and business at this time.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

WL McLeod Elementary and Nechako Valley Secondary School are on lockdown until further notice, school officials have confirmed.

According to one witness, shortly after 12:15 p.m., a man could be seen walking up to the detachment carrying a long gun before shots could be heard.

Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pick-up truck with an extended cab. Anyone who sees the suspect or his vehicle is asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial for prison escapees accused of murdering Greaver Victoria man moved to Vancouver

Just Posted

Bc Parks agreed to let the Triathlon run in August last summer but it is preferred that it runs during the shoulder season in June. Bulletin file
Wasa Triathlon moves back to traditional June date for 2022

BC CDC LHA COVID-19 map for Nov. 14-20th. Photo courtesy BC CDC.
Cranbrook COVID-19 cases climbing back up

Pictured is the ginger bread sleigh and cookies donated by Amy Woodland school, which will be available for auction. (Submitted file)
Sixth annual Christmas Village raising funds for school Parent Advisory Committees

A new aircraft acquired by Angel Flight East Kootenay will be based in Cranbrook at the Canadian Rockies International Airport. Pictured, Will Nixon, Columbia Basin Trust, Brent Bidston, Angel Flight East Kootenay, and Mike Sosnowski, Area A Director for the RDEK. Trevor Crawley photo.
Angel Flight East Kootenay expands operational capability with new aircraft