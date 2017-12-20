Breaking: Three found dead in Kelowna home

The home is surrounded in police tape and cruisers are parked out front

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

Neighbours tell the Capital News a family of four lived at the home now surrounded in police tape. A mother, father and two young girls, believed to be about 4 or 5 years old.

A woman said she often saw the little girls riding their bikes up and down the road and saw the father driving his plumbing truck to and from work.

RCMP have only said that three people were found dead in the home last night. A man is in custody.

“This investigation is in its infancy stages,” states Const. Lesley Smith. “RCMP continue to secure the property as our serious crimes and specially trained forensic investigators examine the inside of the residence.”

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have surrounded a Rutland home after three people were found dead inside.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service are currently investigating the scene.

Last night at approximately 5 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a residence on Bolotzky Court, locating three deceased individuals.

“The deaths appear to be suspicious and therefore the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit was called to investigate,” says Const. Lesley Smith.

Police have one man in custody.

More details to come.

