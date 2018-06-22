BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

Cranbrook RCMP is currently responding to an alleged bomb threat at Cranbrook Dodge in the 1700 block of Cranbrook St North and Willowbrook Rd.

Multiple police vehicles are on site, and business employees have been evacuated.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area to reduce traffic congestion, which is affecting flow on Cranbrook St., Willowbrook Rd. and Ridgeview Rd, which is closed at the west end of the street.

Police are also asking drivers to slow down and obey all police personnel and traffic controllers in the area. A further, more detailed update will be provided by the Cranbrook RCMP later today.

Previous story
UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake
Next story
Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

Just Posted

BREAKING: Police responding to alleged bomb threat

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers on site at Cranbrook Dodge this morning.

Remote wildfire burning near Canal Flats

BC Wildfire Service crews tackling seven-hectare blaze with 21 personnel.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week June 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

The 2018 Strongman Classic, which took place on Saturday, June 16 during… Continue reading

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Woensdregt: Taking Heart in Holy Anger

Rev. Yme Woensdregt One of my favourite prayers of all time is… Continue reading

Read it and weep

I sat here this week, watching what is happening on the southern… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: June 22

Proportional representation long overdue; Where have all the wildlife gone; and more …

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Most Read