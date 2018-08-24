BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

A small aircraft has reportedly crashed at Boundary Bay Airport.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, plane crashed in a field beside one of the runways around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon (Aug. 24).

Delta police attended the scene and no injuries were reported, according to DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf.

As the DPD is no longer involved in the investigation, Leykauf deferred to airport authorities for further details about the incident.

The North Delta Reporter has reached out to the Boundary Bay Airport and will update the story as we learn more.

More to come…


editor@northdeltareporter.com
