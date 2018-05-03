Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from the caucus over sexual harassment claims and what he says is Weir’s refusal to take responsibility for his actions.

Weir, however, said the move is in retaliation for his own claim that the harassment complaint levelled against him in January was not only unfounded, but a politically motivated attempt to punish him.

Singh said in a statement today that a third-party investigation ”found one claim of harassment and three claims of sexual harassment were sustained by the evidence.

“Weir failed to read non-verbal cues in social situations and his behaviour resulted in significant negative impacts on the complainants,” the statement said.

“The report found that when Mr. Weir was told his advances were unwanted, he stopped.”

Related: Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Singh said he considered various corrective resolutions including conciliation. But “recent developments demonstrate Mr. Weir is unwilling to take responsibility for his actions and therefore any rehabilitative approach is now untenable.”

Weir was originally suspended from his duties as a New Democrat MP earlier this year pending a third-party investigation, but remained in caucus.

In his own statement, Weir said the investigation’s process was flawed and its findings exaggerated.

He said Singh had earlier decided to reinstate him.

“Upon reading the report, Singh decided to reinstate Weir based on his willingness to participate in conciliation with any complainants who opt to do so and complete training — an opportunity for self-improvement Weir immediately welcomed,” the MP’s statement about himself said.

He added, however, that after he went public earlier this week with his complaint about the original allegations being politically motivated, the hammer came down.

“Singh then notified Weir just before midnight on May 2 that he is being expelled from caucus, not because of the report’s findings but because Weir commented publicly and Singh deemed that unacceptable.”

Singh said he believes his response was appropriate and fair and it gave Weir an opportunity to accept the findings and take responsibility for his actions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park
Next story
B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice select defenceman Carson Lambos second overall at WHL Draft

Winnipeg-born defenceman joins group of top prospects with Cranbrook club

Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

Unions urging members to reject ratification vote.

The Return of the Busk-a-thon

Fisher Peak Performing Arts society provides music for DBA’s Shop ‘til You ‘Drop on Saturday

Officials monitoring water levels at Lake Koocanusa, Kootenay Lake

As the spring freshet begins to swell local rivers and tributaries, representatives… Continue reading

EKC announces Community Cash winners

The Community Cash Awards offer local community groups an opportunity to apply for funding.

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

Mining pollution on bilateral agenda

The U.S. is concerned about mining contaminants leaching from Teck coal mines into shared waterways.

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Baloney Meter: Can Conservatives claim they cut emissions while cutting taxes?

A battle over the merits of a carbon tax has been playing out between Liberals and Conservatives for more than a decade.

Most Read