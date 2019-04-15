Matrix Savage Gathergood, pictured here in a 2011 file photo, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence in connection to a shooting at a Salmon Arm church Sunday. (Salmon Arm Observer file)

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

A 25-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Salmon Arm church Sunday.

Matrix Savage Gathergood was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising (his) face with intent to commit (an) offence.

Two men were shot at the Church of Christ on Sunday afternoon. One was taken to hospital but Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed.

His son David told Black Press Media he believed the attack on his father was targeted.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

READ MORE: Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

Gathergood appeared by phone at court in Salmon Arm Monday morning and remains in custody.

More to come.

