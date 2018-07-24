BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old girl.

The incident happened in a new five-storey condo building at 20053 68 Ave.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

In a media scrum, building manager Don Homister said that police also came by with a photo of a young girl yesterday, and asked if any of the residents recognized her.

A resident in one of the two buildings in the complex explained a similar scenario to the Times, adding that one police officer said “they found a child deceased in the building.”

IHIT will be making comments to the media at 3:30 p.m.

More details to come.