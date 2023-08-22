An explosion in Prince George on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (Prince George city photo)

An explosion in Prince George on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (Prince George city photo)

BREAKING: Large explosion in downtown Prince George; public asked to avoid area

RCMP ask public to stay away from unfolding scene

An explosion in downtown Prince George has left an unknown number of people injured or possibly worse.

The blast occurred at about 7 a.m. at an abandoned restaurant called The Achillion near UNBC’s Wood Innovation and Design Centre. It was originally the city’s bus depot and is a very old structure.

“This incident is dynamic and information is changing rapidly. We are insisting that all members of the public stay out of the immediate area to give first responders room to work safely,” Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement.

“The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available.”

Police have currently closed the streets in a square block between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue on Dominion Street all the way down to Queensway.

The exact cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

More to come

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Body found in B.C. homeless fire
Next story
16 dogs, 12 cats rescued from rural Langley

Just Posted

Cranbrook RCMP are seeking information on a break in at Western Financial Place on Aug. 5. (Black Press file photo)
Cranbrook RCMP investigating break in at Western Financial Place

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services firefighters Jeff Brown and Murray Robertson and a water tender, along with fire chief Scott Driver, are supporting wildfire response and suppression in the Okanagan. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253.
Cranbrook firefighting resources assisting wildfire response in Kelowna

A Columbia spotted frog, fitted with a radio tracker belt, at Mayook Marsh. (Barry Coulter photo)
Out at Mayook Marsh: The beginning of understanding

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn