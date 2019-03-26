BREAKING: BC Ferry crashes into Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay

The Queen of Surrey ferry in Langdale hit the neighboring water taxi dock and is now stuck (File contributed/ Ron Bignell)

A BC Ferries’ vessel appears to have crashed into the Langdale ferry terminal, causing delays to the Horseshoe Bay route.

A Tweet put up by B.C. Ferries noted the Queen of Surrey experienced a “docking issue,” while witnesses say the ferry is physically on the dock and not moving.

#BCFHeadsUp #QueenOfSurrey has experienced a docking issue at #Langdale. There will be a delay to #HorseshoeBay. Updates will follow as more information comes available. ^ap — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) March 26, 2019

Ron Bignell, who was in line at the Langdale ferry route said he heard a big crunch when it all happened.

“They basically somehow managed to avoid the actual dock and run right up on top of the Gambier Island water taxi dock,” Bignell said. “The dock is twisted over and the ferry was a little bit tilted but not bad.”

Bignell said that no one appeared to be injured, but everyone is now stuck until tugboats can be brought in.

“They tried manoeuvring the Queen of Surrey every which way to dislodge it but no luck,” he said.

While passengers on board await some help, drivers waiting for the next sailing are leaving the area.

“Everyone’s leaving now, it’s a mass exodus because who knows how long this will take,” Bignell said. “Of course I was smart enough to reserve for this ferry so I could get right up close and watch the accident.”

According to a release from BC Ferries, the Queen of Surrey was making its turn towards the berth when it came into contact with the end of the marine lead and is currently held up. The Seaspan Kestrel has been called and is on route to the terminal to assist with dislodging the vessel.

BC Ferries noted it will resume service to the route as soon as it is safe to do so.

