Views from the aftermath of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska on Nov. 30, 2018. (slicedfriedgold/Twitter)

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

A powerful earthquake has struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning in the area.

The 7.0-magnitude quake happened at about 9:30 a.m. PST on Friday, about 16 kilometres northeast of Anchorage, the states’s largest city.

A tsunami warning was put into effect for the coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska shortly after the earthquake hit, but was cancelled at 11 a.m. The region has also seen a series of aftershocks, at its peak reaching a magnitude of 5.8.

Emergency Management BC said there is no tsunami danger in this province.

Social media users out of the city said that shops and roads were rattled by the quake.

Anchorage is no stranger to earthquakes. In 1964 the Alaskan city was struck by a 9.2-magnitude quake – the second most powerful ever recorded in the world. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed an estimated 139 people, some as far away as California.

In B.C., the resulting tsunami swept away 55 homes in Port Alberni.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres
Next story
Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

Just Posted

East Kootenay track and field club future unknown

The club is in need of a new head coach or will have to shut down.

Whitecaps FC Kootenay light up showcase spotlight

The Whitecaps FC Kootenay Academy girl’s lit up the competition at the 2018 AstroTurf Collegiate Showcase with only one defeat between the two teams.

Cranbrook man wins lottery just in time for Christmas

For Cranbrook resident Mark Laforest and his siblings, it’s going to be… Continue reading

Council approves zoning change to allow for cannabis sales

Cranbrook city council has approved a zoning change to allow for a… Continue reading

RCMP urge responsible holiday festivities

As the holiday season approaches, Cranbrook RCMP is warning residents to use… Continue reading

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Gwynne Dyer: Populism — It’s the Automation, Stupid

Gwynne Dyer Five of the world’s largest democracies now have populist governments,… Continue reading

It’s a political crisis. Where are the leaks?

Oh, Darryl Plecas, you got some splainin’ to do. In this convoluted… Continue reading

The Joy of Alternative Giving

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I’ve written about a practice called Alternative Giving, but… Continue reading

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against blockade

LNG company applied to enforce access to lands blocked by hereditary-chief-supported Unist’ot’en camp.

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres

GameSense to operate at more locations and in cozier environments

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read