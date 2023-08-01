BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The crash happened close to the Caroline Mines exit

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

One person is dead from the vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m., BC Highway Patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were called to the scene close to the Carolin Mine exit, southbound on the highway. The crash was between a car and a commerical flatbed truck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol is in the early stages of the investigation but it appears drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039.

According to DriveBC, the soundbound lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane in the area until at least 5 p.m.

Original

A vehicle crash is causing delays southbound on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. just before the Carolin Mine exit. Southbound is down to one lane in the area.

⚠️ #BCHwy5 Southbound vehicle incident just before the Caroline Mine Rd exit has it reduced to a single lane. Expect delays. #HopeBC #OthelloBC

ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/Y9YSDbB6fm — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 1, 2023

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

DriveBC’s next update is at 11 a.m. Delays are expected.

More to come.

READ MORE: Boaters making waves in recovery efforts on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla Highwayhighway chaosOkanagan