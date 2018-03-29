Break and Enter of residence in Koocanusa

Tools, firearm(s) and a surveillance system were stolen from the property.

Elk Valley RCMP

Between March 10-14, 2018, a Koocanusa resident was a victim of break and enter on his property where tools, firearm(s) and a surveillance system were stolen.

Investigators attended to the scene and learned several items were stolen from inside the residence as well as the garage. A similar occurrence happened in the Elk Valley area earlier this February.

Investigators believe a suspicious grey car with a loud motor, may be of interest to this incident.

Anyone with information with respect to this break and enter is encouraged to contact the Fernie RCMP at 250-423-4404, or remain anonymous by Calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also leave a tip online at www.Crimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity and if you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.