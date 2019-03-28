Twitter:

Brazilian police arrest suspects in gang rape during Carnival

Police say the girl was raped by the 11 men, who are drug traffickers

Rio de Janeiro civil police have arrested four suspects in the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl that was filmed and posted to social media during Carnival celebrations earlier this month.

The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday and two more were arrested Thursday morning in the Rio de Janeiro satellite city of Itaguai, where the crime occurred. A fourth suspect turned himself in Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Woman details alleged 2003 abuse by R. Kelly in TV interview

Civil police said in a statement the suspects are four of “around 11 men” who were seen in the video footage of the gang rape.

The 12-year-old girl went to a party where she was forced to drink alcohol and undress, according to police. She was then taken to an abandoned house and raped by the 11 men, who police say are drug traffickers.

READ MORE: Woman ‘violently stabbed’ on Nanaimo seawall in apparent random attack

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 24-30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Sale of Elko dairy bar bittersweet for owner

Gordon Holmes reflects on 25 years at 3 & 93 Dairy Bar as he prepares to sell the iconic Elko business

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

Most Read