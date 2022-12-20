Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Brawl breaks out at company Christmas party in Princeton

Police were called to a private function at the Legion

A company Christmas party turned into a brawl last Saturday night, Dec. 16.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the party was held at the Princeton Legion and arranged by a local employer.

Police were called between 10 and 11 p.m. after a fight broke out involving several party-goers.

Hughes said the altercation is believed to have started between four people following a verbal dispute about a family member. At least one man was injured, receiving a facial laceration.

The investigation is continuing, and it is not clear yet whether charges will be recommended to Crown.

“We are still in the process of gathering statements,” said Hughes. “The parties who were spoken to (at the scene) appeared to be intoxicated.”

It was also reported to police that one woman who was involved in the melee left the Legion in a vehicle.

