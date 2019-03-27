Boys and Girls Club closes daycare program

The Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club is closing their daycare for young children due to a lack of sustainable and qualified staffing of Early Childhood Educators in the community.

The closure of Little Journeys daycare, for children aged between three- to five-years-old, is a reflection of the crisis for qualified childcare staff in Cranbrook and across the province, according to Tim Matwey, the Executive Director of the club.

“This program closure is disappointing for all of us, but it is our sincere hope that this closure is temporary and is not permanent,” Matwey said. “Over the last several months we have put forth numerous recruitment efforts and have had no success in finding qualified Early Childhood Educators (ECE) staff to fulfill the positions necessary.

“Our top priority throughout this process has been the safety and well-being of the children we serve. This decision was made with the support of our Board of Directors and we are saddened to have had to come to this decision.”

The closeure is set for Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 and is the first time in nearly 50 years the club has had to shutter a program, he said.