Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

On March 24, 1991 a four-year old Victoria boy disappeared off of a playground without a trace.

Michael Dunahee was playing at the Blanshard School playground, a short distance from his family when he disappeared. There were many people at the school at the time who had gathered to watch a touch football game.

When his family noticed Michael was missing, a massive search was launched involving hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple departments.

Now, 28 years later, it still remains the largest investigation in the Victoria Police Department’s history, and remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.

“We continue to receive and investigate new tips and are always exploring new advancements in forensics and technology” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Historical Case Review Section in a statement.

“Over the years many people in our community, including the investigators, have been personally and profoundly affected by this case. So many people have come forward and worked to help our officers, for which we’re very grateful.”

Investigators believe there is still someone out there with information about what happened to Michael, and urge people to come forward with information.

Anyone with information on Michael’s disappearance can call VicPD’s dedicated Tip Line at 250-995-7444 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

