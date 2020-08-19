Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

A five-year-old boy from Chilliwack has died after being struck by a falling tree while on a day hike with other children and adults.

Chilliwack RCMP responded Tuesday to the call at approximately 12:45 p.m. after a tree fell on a group walking along the Kingfisher Trail near Yarrow.

When the tree crashed down, it struck the child and an adult woman, according to Mounties.

The child had succumbed to his injuries before police arrived on scene.

Paramedics transported a 22-year-old woman from Abbotsford to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Cpl. Mike Rail said RCMP Victim Services is in touch with the families of those involved.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phase of evidence-gathering for their investigations.

