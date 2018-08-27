Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

The province is recalling two Bowen Island beers because of worries about “can defects.”
The beer is made by Vancouver-based Northam Beverages and distributed by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.
According to a release on Monday, the recall comes after some cans were found to have sharp metal sticking out from the rims.
The affected beers are:
- Bowen Island – Artisan IPA, Lot numbers L18207, L18187, L18215
- Bowen Island – West Coast Lager, Lot number L18207
|Sharp metal bits poking out from some Bowen Island Brewing beer cans. (Province of B.C.)
The beers are sold in six-packs and the lot number is printed on the bottom of the cans.
Customers are asked to return any defective beer for a full refund.