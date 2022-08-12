Bowen Byram and the Stanley Cup are coming to Cranbrook

There will be a photo-op on Tuesday at Western Financial Place

Bowen Byram is pictured with family and friends with the Stanley Cup shortly after the Colorado’s Game 6 victory, including his Mom Stacey and Dad Shawn (second and third from left). (Photo courtesy the Byram family)

On Tuesday, Aug 16, Bowen Byram and the Stanley Cup will be onsite at Western Financial Place (WFP) for a photo opportunity with the general public.

The photo-op will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. To maximize the number of photos in this time frame, the City is asking everyone to prepare group photos over individual photos and not bring anything so be signed.

There will be no personal pictures, selfies or autographs. All photos taken will by a professional photographer and will be available to download for personal use at www.mturnerphoto.com/stanleycup.

In order to secure your place in line, Western Financial Place will be using a random line-up lottery to determine first in line.

Random line-up:

One lottery ticket per group.

Must be present when calling out tickets to get a place in line.

Tickets are available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at WFP.

Ticket will be drawn at 12:30 p.m., you must be present to claim your spot in line.

Winning ticket will be first in line, sequential tickets will be second and third and so on.

The photo opportunity is a limited time event, the faster your photo opportunity, the more groups get photographed. Some rules that have been put in place to expedite the event:

One photo per patron.

No personal photographs.

No autographs.

Service animals only.