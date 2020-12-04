Bootleg Gap Golf Course has been sold to Simkins Golf Management Inc. for $3 million.

Bootleg Gap Golf Course sold to Simkins Golf Management for $3 million

After the decision was made to sell back in October 2019, Council has finalized the agreement for Bootleg Gap Golf Course to be sold to Simkins Golf Management Inc.

According to a City press release issued Thursday, Dec. 3, the sale will be completed on Jan. 31, pending all conditions being met, for a total of $3 million.

“The Simkins Family is excited to be purchasing Bootleg Gap Golf from the City of Kimberley,” said Trevor Simkins on behalf of Simkins Golf Management Inc. Simkins served as general manager and head professional at the course.

“We are confident that our combined 60 years in the golf industry will bring unique value and vision to the continued success of Bootleg Gap Golf,” Simkins continued. “We will continue to offer a locally owned and operated golf course which will appeal to both visitors; an affordable, well maintained course which offers a welcoming atmosphere. Our goal is to have Bootleg Gap Golf continue to be an entity which Kimberley is proud of.”

The course was first offered for sale in late 2019 through a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process. Proceeds from the $3 million sale will be directed to the Kimberley Land Development Reserve Fund, to be used for future land purchases or improvement, as well as other capital upgrades.

Mayor Don McCormick said he is “thrilled” the Simkins family are to be the new owners of the course, with the City adding that they are “grateful to the Bootleg Gap Golf Society for many years of exceptional management on of the golf course.”

“Trevor Simkins is doing an awesome job of managing the business, and this means that it is business as usual for the golf course and the community experience going forward,” McCormick said. “The City bolsters its land development reserve fund without a material change to this community asset.

“It is a big win for all concerned.”

The City added that all parties wish to reassure the people of Kimberley that public access to the course will be maintained throughout the off season for people and their pets through a Public Access Right of Way.

READ MORE: City to sell Bootleg Gap Golf Course and Riverside Campground

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook 50+ angel tree program underway
Next story
PHOTOS: Pandemic inspires creativity for Creston animator Richard Reeves

Just Posted

A case of Covid-19 was identified at Cranbrook Montessori Pre-School last week.
Covid identified at Cranbrook Montessori

A case of Covid-19 was identified at Cranbrook Montessori Pre-School last week.… Continue reading

The 2020 Wasa Triathlon was cancelled. Above, the bike portion of the 2019 event. Bulletin file
Gerick Sports Wasa Triathlon committee is going ahead with planning 2021 event

Lots of uncertainty, but the committee has decided its too early to cancel

Bootleg Gap Golf Course has been sold to Simkins Golf Management Inc. for $3 million.
Bootleg Gap Golf Course sold to Simkins Golf Management for $3 million

After the decision was made to sell back in October 2019, Council… Continue reading

Dorothy Kilgallen, circa 1952 (irishamerica.com)
Booknotes: Fearless reporter among the greatest of all time

Mike Selby “Success has not changed Frank Sinatra,” wrote journalist Dorothy Kilgallen… Continue reading

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

The Village of Salmo has told Cody Puckett and Ashley Nelson that clearing land at this property doesn’t constitute building a property according to a bylaw. Photo: Submitted
Work in progress? Salmo family, village at odds over property construction

Cody Puckett says he’s being evicted from his own land, which the village disputes

(The Canadian Press)
Hydrogen’s future remains murky despite home heating projects in Alberta and Ontario

Hydrogen has many advantages as an energy source

Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson and Charlie are trying to raise money for a homeless shelter that will allow pets and are seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘My only wish:’ Children asking pet charity to help their furry friends at Christmas

Parachutes for Pets says it has received 14 letters from children in the last week t

Melissa Velden and her chef-husband Chris Velden, stand in their dining room at the Flying Apron Inn and Cookery in Summerville, N.S. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The couple is hosting holiday parties with appropriate distancing and other COVID-19 health protocols in place at their restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Celebrities, Santa and Zoom part of office holiday parties being held amid COVID-19

Many will send tokens of appreciation to workers or offer time off or cash

Richard Reeves examines a painted film strip in his home studio. Photo: Aaron Hemens
PHOTOS: Pandemic inspires creativity for Creston animator Richard Reeves

For more than 30 years, Richard Reeves has been creating abstract animated short-films by drawing and painting images onto strips of film.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

Most Read