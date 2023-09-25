A trunk main north of Cranbrook began leaking water on Sept. 22, leaving residents in the north end of town without water for 24 hours. Lee Tengum captured the water leak on video, which is pictured in the screenshot above. A boil water advisory is still in effect for residents in the north of the city (Courtesy of Lee Tengum)

Boil water advisory still in effect in North Cranbrook

The advisory, which started Friday, will be in effect for a week

A wide swath of Cranbrook went without water on the weekend due to a trunk main water leak and a boil water advisory is still in effect in certain areas.

City of Cranbrook public works department discovered a significant water leak on Friday afternoon (Sept.22). Residents in the north end of town in the Park Royal and Panorama Heights neighbourhoods, and the city’s industrial area were without water until the following day.

A boil water advisory was issued for all of the above areas on Friday, as well as for Steepleview Dr. NW, Wildstone Developments and Shadow Mountain. The advisory in the industrial area extended only to Hurry Ave.

Crews worked through the night on Friday and successfully repaired the leak, but a boil water advisory will continue to be in effect for the next week.

The City advises that all water used for drinking, washing and brushing must come to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.

Drinking water

 

