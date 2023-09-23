Boil water advisory in effect following repairs to water main break

Advisory issued for many neighbourhoods in the northern section of Cranbrook’s city boundaries

Residents in the north area of Cranbrook without water since late Friday afternoon, will be starting to slowly see water service coming back online this afternoon (September 23), as the remainder of the water trunk main is being charged back up.

A water main break was discovered on Friday afternoon, as Public Works worked through the night and into Saturday morning to make the repair and ensure it held.

As water service comes back online, residents will notice air in their water lines and water discolouration.

Other areas of the City not directly impacted by this water outage, may also find some discolouration in their water, too. Please run your cold water tap until the water runs clear.

It is important to remember that a Boil Water Advisory is in effect for those residents who have been without water. These areas include all of Park Royal, Panorama Sub-Division, Industrial Area to Hurry Avenue, Steepleview Drive NW, Wildstone Developments and River’s Crossing (Shadow Mountain).

It is recommended that users drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

All water used for drinking, washing, and brushing teeth must come to a rolling boil for a minimum of 1 minute.