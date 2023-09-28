A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Body of missing murder trial witness found by Vancouver police

Dr. Tracy Pickett, 55, found dead in Southlands neighbourhood

The remains of a missing woman who was an expert witness in an ongoing murder trial were discovered in Vancouver’s Southlands neighbourhood on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The Vancouver Police Department says they launched an investigation into the disappearance of 55-year-old Dr. Tracy Pickett on Wednesday after family members reported her missing from her Dunbar home. Officers were searching for her in the Southlands neighbourhood on Thursday when they discovered her body.

VPD says her death does not appear to be the result of crime and there is no public safety risk. The BC Coroners Service will determine her cause of death.

