Lake Minnewanka (Pixabay.com)

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

The body of a Whistler man has been found in Banff National Park, one year after he was reported missing.

The 22-year-old, who has not been publicly named, was reported missing in Vancouver in April 2017.

On April 25, Whistler RCMP were contacted by Banff RCMP after human remains were discovered by a hiker around Lake Minnewanka in the national park.

An Alberta medical examiner confirmed the identity through dental records

The missing man’s family has been notified.

Police said the cause of death has not been confirmed, but it does not appear suspicious at this time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway
Next story
Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice select defenceman Carson Lambos second overall at WHL Draft

Winnipeg-born defenceman joins group of top prospects with Cranbrook club

Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

Unions urging members to reject ratification vote.

The Return of the Busk-a-thon

Fisher Peak Performing Arts society provides music for DBA’s Shop ‘til You ‘Drop on Saturday

Officials monitoring water levels at Lake Koocanusa, Kootenay Lake

As the spring freshet begins to swell local rivers and tributaries, representatives… Continue reading

EKC announces Community Cash winners

The Community Cash Awards offer local community groups an opportunity to apply for funding.

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

Mining pollution on bilateral agenda

The U.S. is concerned about mining contaminants leaching from Teck coal mines into shared waterways.

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Most Read