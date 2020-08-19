Blue Lake Camp, cabins near Skookumchuck ordered to evacuate

An Evacuation Order has been issued in and around the Findlay Creek area, including Doctor Creek, Blue Lake Centre and Whitetail Lake. All persons in the affected area are ordered to leave the area immediately.

Evacuees are asked to leave their properties immediately and check in with Emergency Support Services at 250-342-1480

This is in response to the Doctor Creek fire west of Skookumchuk, which is now at 250 hectares. The fire is believed to be lightning caused.

those evacuating are advised to:

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Close all windows and doors.

• Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

• Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation. Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Further information will be issued as we are updated by BC Wildfire Service, or visit

www.rdek.bc.ca for more information.

BC Wildfires is also reporting a new fire past St. Mary Lake near Kimberley.