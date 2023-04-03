Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. (RCMP handout)

Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. (RCMP handout)

Bloody Ikea rug linked to murder of Kamloops man; RCMP continue to investigate

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any one who has had dealings with Peter Casimir

Mounties have confirmed the bloody blue Ikea rug recently turned into the Barriere RCMP detachment is now linked to the murder investigation of Peter Daniel Casimir, a resident of the Kamloops area.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation and believe “the murder of Mr. Casimir was targeted and that no danger to the public exists,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO in charge of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit. RCMP gave the latest information regarding the murder link on Monday, April 3.

Major crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any one who has had dealings with Casimir this year, in particular March of 2023, in an effort to time line his movements and those he was associating with. Police noted Casimir is known to have also used the alias of Jake Maserski. Investigators continue to seek any additional information the public may have with respect to knowledge of the Ikea area rug and its origin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Mounties in southeastern B.C. link bloodied Ikea rug to violent crime

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeDistrict of Barriere

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe
Next story
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Just Posted

Cranbrook city hall. Townsman file photo.
Cranbrook city council approves funding for social development coordinator

Local students learned about the ecological importance of Elizabeth Lake during an event with the Rocky Mountain Naturalists and Keefer Ecological Services in June 2022. Photo courtesy Wildsight.
Local educators raise concerns on CBT outdoor education funding cuts

Folk greats Doug Cox and Linda McRae are playing the Key City Theatre, Sunday, April 16.
Acclaimed acoustic duo playing Key City Theatre

A 1993 GMC Safari van was stolen over the weekend in Cranbrook (Photo courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)
Cranbrook RCMP report weekend van theft

Pop-up banner image