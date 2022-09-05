Blissett seeking third term on Cranbrook Council

Cranbrook city councillor Norma Blissett will seek re-election in the municipal election scheduled for October 15.

Blissett, a long time Cranbrook resident, high school teacher and former forester, was first elected to city Council in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. She has held positions on the Personnel Committee, Advisory Planning Commission, Regional District of East Kootenay (alternate), Cranbrook Public Library Board and the Cranbrook History Centre Board.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, she represented the city at a number of community events and made an effort to meet a wide variety of Cranbrook citizens.

“Covid-19 reduced my ability to attend community events. That’s changing now, which is a welcome relief.”

Blissett is pleased with her record on Council.

“ As a council, we have funded significant improvements to city infrastructure and voted for the zoning amendments required for multi-family housing . We also voted in favour of the zoning amendment required for a temporary homeless shelter that has yet to be opened. “

“Our city continues to grow. Council has been able to fund significant community improvements while keeping taxes relatively low. I think we have done a good job of finding a balance between spending and taxation. I am pleased with what has been accomplished over the past eight years. I would like to take advantage of what I have learned and continue to work on behalf of the citizens of Cranbrook for another four-year term.”

“If re-elected, my priorities will be to continue replacing our aging infrastructure, continue working with BC Housing, ANKORS and Street Angels to house the unhoused in our community, improve our downtown, support housing and business development and reduce our city’s greenhouse gas emissions while improving resilience to climate change.”

Blissett, a mother of three adult children and a grandmother of two, has a Bachelor of Science in Forestry, a Bachelor of Education and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Administration. She currently teaches part time at Mount Baker Secondary School.