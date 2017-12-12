Constitutional arguments in the case of Winston Blackmore, a polygamous leader near Creston, B.C., are underway in Cranbrook Supreme Court. Trevor Crawley photo

Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

A special prosecutor has begun cross-examining a fundamentalist Mormon leader during at B.C. Supreme Court in Cranbrook who is seeking a stay of proceedings on a polygamy offence.

Winston Blackmore is charged with practicing polygamy with more than 24 wives between 1990 and 2014 in a small community south of Creston in southwestern B.C.

Blackmore is arguing his charter rights were violated by being charged with polygamy as a string of special prosecutors appointed by the Attorney General declined to pursue charges because of a fear that a prosecution would fail based on a charter defence.

READ MORE: Winston Blackmore, James Oler found guilty of polygamy in landmark B.C. trial

His lawyer, Blair Suffredine, is also arguing that the evidence collected against his client shouldn’t be used against him as it was collected during a period when there was no legal precedent that specifically criminalized polygamy.

“Alternatively, he’s asking for exemption from punishment based on the fact that he’s done nothing with criminal intent,” said Suffredine, “that no harm has been identified or occurred and that his actions have been entirely motivated by his own religious beliefs and his belief that the charter protected those.”

Blackmore later testified under cross-examination from Special Prosecutor Peter Wilson, who queried the Bountiful leader on his religious beliefs and fundamentalist Mormon doctrine on plural marriage.

More to come.

