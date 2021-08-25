Rob Morrison, Robin Goldsbury, Wayne Stetski and Rana Nelson are running to be the Member of Parliament for the Kootenay-Columbia riding in the upcoming federal election.

Black Press Media hosting virtual election forum for Kootenay-Columbia riding

Hear from the four candidates that will be on the ballot

With the federal election coming up on Sept. 20, learn more about the Kootenay-Columbia candidates at our online election forum.

Coming up Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. (PST), hear from the four candidates whose names will be on the ballot:

Advance poll days are Sept. 10-13 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. You can also vote by mail or at any Elections Canada office.

The deadline to register to vote is Sept. 14.

Have questions you would like us to ask? Submit them to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

Election 2021

