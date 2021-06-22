B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)

Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

A bear is believed to have preyed on a miniature donkey that was found dead in its paddock near Webster’s Corners in Maple Ridge last week.

The BC Conservation Officers Service received a report about the slain donkey on June 17. The owners and conservation officers believed it to have been a cougar, after several sightings of big cats have been reported by residents of the neighbourhood.

Residents also report they have lost lambs to predators in recent months.

But CO Service Sgt. Todd Hunter said they consulted an expert in predators, and from photos of the little donkey’s remains, the specialist guessed that it had been a bear attack.

Sure enough, the residents of the property set out a security camera, and received images of a black bear coming back to the scene, “nosing around the kill site,” said Hunter.

Hunter said the COs have set a trap for a bear – a culvert trap which captures bears live. He said there is a strong likelihood the bear has killed other livestock in the neighbourhood, and needs to be removed from the area.

Mary Robson told The News she has lost two lambs to a predator, while another neighbour has lost five. Robson said she has taken to shepherding her remaining 13 sheep in a golf cart, to ensure they are safe.

Once the bear is caught, Conservation Officers will make a decision whether it should be permanently removed from the population, Hunter explained.

READ ALSO: Cougar suspected in disappearance of baby sheep in rural Maple Ridge Friday

Hunter said residents can help reduce wildlife conflicts by taking measures to ensure their animals are not vulnerable to prey – although he did not fault the donkey owners.

He advocates for electric fences as effective against predators such as bears: “When they get zapped, they do not like it.”

Hunter said Maple Ridge’s Wildsafe Coordinator Dan Mikolay has done great work demonstrating how effective electric fences can be.

“Dan’s been doing some good work with volunteers from Maple Ridge Bears,” he said. “We have a really effective communications system.”

“Generally, every year we’ve got issues where people have livestock preyed on,” he added. “So we need the public to do everything they can.”

READ ALSO: ‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

He refers the public to Wildsafe BC’s new public information online, including tips and strategies such as how to use bear spray, camping in wildlife country and having “A Wildsafe yard.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsWildlife

Previous story
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.
Next story
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Just Posted

Kurt Swanson’s dog Kona takes a break from the heat on the Summer Solstice near Cranbrook, B.C. (Kurt Swanson photo)
Very warm temperatures forecast across the Kootenays this weekend

Nelson, Castlegar forecast to hit 39, Cranbrook 37

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

‘Too much heat can be harmful to your health’

The view from the Eager Hill lookout in the Cranbrook Community Forest. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
New ‘Padawan’ trail at Eager Hill now open and ready for use

The 5km green flow trail is suitable for all ages

The City of Cranbrook and the Ktunaxa Nation raised the flag of the Ktunaxa Nation at the arches entrance into the city’s downtown core during a ceremony on Monday, June 21. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Ktunaxa Nation flag raised at downtown arches entrance

The Ktunaxa Nation flag was raised at the Cranbrook arches — the… Continue reading

Kimberley Search and Rescue were able to quickly respond to a call for service and transport an injured mountain biker to East Kootenay Regional Hospital over the weekend. Kimberley SAR file photo.
Kimberley Search and Rescue respond to injured mountain biker on Bootleg Mountain

Kimberley Search and Rescue responded to a call for service this past… Continue reading

A person stands in a tower on the perimeter of the Number 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein
VIDEO: Trudeau demands truth from China about Uyghurs

PM says Canada has admitted broken Indigenous relationship, unlike China on Uyghurs

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
B.C.’s first dedicated plasma donor centre opens in Kelowna

The Kelowna location is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk in the classroom and in the community identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

Most Read