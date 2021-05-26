Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate

FILE - Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A federal bill to harmonize Canada’s laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has passed third reading in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives, who have raised concerns the legislation would give Indigenous people a “veto” over natural resource projects, voted against the bill along with Independent MP Derek Sloan, a former Tory.

Green MP Jenica Atwin also cast a vote against the bill after previously saying it was not strong enough, including that it doesn’t lay out specifically how UNDRIP will be enshrined in Canadian law.

The Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate, with a final tally of 210 to 118.

The UN declaration, which Canada endorsed in 2010, affirms the rights of Indigenous Peoples to self-determination and to their language, culture and traditional lands.

It also spells out the need for free, prior and informed consent from Indigenous Peoples on anything that infringes on their lands or rights, but C-15 does not include a definition of such consent.

The Canadian Press

