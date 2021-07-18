Bill Nye Mountain wildfire grows to 785 hectares

The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire is the major wildfire in the East Kootenay region so far this 2021 wildfire season.

Discovered over a week ago, the lightning-caused wildfire burning across mountain just east of Wasa has grown to 785 hectares, as of Sunday afternoon, July 18.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting that an increase in winds is resulting in increased visibility and smoke that can be seen from Wasa, Cranbrook, Kimberley and surrounding areas. An evacuation alert is in place for 54 properties in the Lazy Lake, Lakit Lake, Holmes Road, and Wildhorse FSR areas.

