‘Bike to School Challenge’ set for next week

Students encouraged to get on their bikes and ride to school between May 27-30

Get on your bikes and ride.

Cranbrook elementary schools, the Cranbrook RCMP and the Rotary We-Bike Cycling program are teaming up to coordinate the first annual ‘Bike to School Challenge’.

The Challenge will run during Bike to School Week from May 27th to 30th, 2019. Students throughout Cranbrook are encouraged to ride their bicycles to get to and from school.

The challenge aims to build physical activity into kids’ daily routine, support in-class concentration and provide a foundation for a healthy lifestyle and love of cycling. Bicycling to school can reduce traffic around schools and help create safe neighbourhoods.

“Go by bike week is an amazing way to continue to build eco-friendly lifestyle choices into our daily

commutes. We would love to see the population of school aged kids grow in numbers for this event,” said Jackie Galvin, the Cranbrook Coordinator, Bike to Work/School Week.

There are prizes for the top school and the top class. Local sponsors include Dairy Queen, Boston Pizza, Starbucks and the Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook.

“Our Sunrise Rotary Club, through the We-Bike Cycling Program, is thrilled to be partnering in the 2019 Bike to School Week Challenge! We look forward to seeing the bike racks full everyday at every school,” said Janice Sommerfeld, President of the Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook.

The Cranbrook RCMP is also teaming up to help make Bike to School Week a fun and safe adventure for Cranbrook’s young student cyclists.

“Cranbrook RCMP is very excited to be a part of this wonderful initiative. Bike to School Week is a great way to get kids outside enjoying what nature has to offer,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron

Each school will have a team leader who is asked to register students. Also, for the local Cranbrook contest, school staff will do a daily count of their student bike riders.

The week’s tally will be calculated and the school with the highest percentage of riders (number of riders/school population) will be declared the Cranbrook Elementary Schools 2019 Bike to School Week Challenge winner.


