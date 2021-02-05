Big White’s COVID-19 community cluster starting to stabilize

There were four more cases reported since Feb. 2

There are four new cases of COVID-19 linked to the Big White Mountain community cluster, since Feb. 2.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 235 since the cluster was first reported on Dec. 15.

There are currently 20 COVID-19 cases that are active and in self-isolation.

Since the cluster was announced, 215 people have recovered.

Of the 235 cases of COVID-19 linked to this cluster, 148 have resided and or worked at the resort.

“We are happy that cases are stabilizing at Big White, and we will continue to conduct testing on the mountain,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, Interior Health medical health officer. “This cluster is not yet over, but we are confident the measures in place are working, and we will reduce our reporting to weekly on Fridays.”

Most of the transmission related to this community cluster has occurred at social events and gatherings. The health authority reminds everyone that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

Elsewhere in the Interior Health region, there were no new cases related to the Fernie area cluster, while the Williams Lake cluster increased by 16 more COVID-19 cases.

B.C. recorded another 471 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection on Friday, with six more COVID-19 related deaths.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus