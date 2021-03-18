Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

Some workers at Big White will be vaccinated as soon as this weekend

Some workers who live in dorm-style housing at Big White will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Interior Health will be on the mountain Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 to vaccinate people who live in a congregate setting within a non-family household.

The clinic comes as part of B.C.’s distribution strategy for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is separate from the age-based distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The province’s first shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being prioritized for workers in industries where the use of personal protective equipment can be challenging, COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters have been prevalent and workers live in communal settings.

Individuals looking to be vaccinated at Big White this weekend must pre-register online and provide proof of employment at Big White Ski Resort or another mountain business, or an address of primary residence on the mountain. More information about the clinic can be found at bigwhite.com.

Whistler also saw vaccinations begin this week. It remains unclear whether Interior Health will be offering the vaccine at other ski resorts.

READ MORE: How effective is the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine? What Canadians need to know

READ MORE: Weekly COVID-19 cases increasing in the Central Okanagan

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

CoronavirusSkiing and Snowboarding

