A white Specialized bicycle with red hand grips and pedals was stolen from Laurie Middle School (submitted).

Cranbrook RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen bicycle.

It is a white Specialized bike with red hand grips and pedals and it was stolen from Parkland Middle School.

The public is advised to call the the R.C.M.P. at (250) 489-3471 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) if they have any information.

