Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers

For a full video gallery of the images click see below.

 

Previous story
‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Just Posted

Veloso scores twice (again) as Kootenay Ice win 4-3 over Hitmen (again)

Ice sweep four-game series against Calgary with dramatic regulation win powered by special teams

Peyton Krebs leading WHL rookie scoring at midway point of season

Kootenay Ice rookie living up to expectations, making team better with continual improvement

Top baby names in the province

The race for the top baby name for boys born in B.C.… Continue reading

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Cold temperatures to last through weekend

You may have noticed that it’s been cold outside lately. Yes, it… Continue reading

Video: Santa sets out on his epic Cranbrook journey

Escorted by the Cranbrook Fire Department, Santa spends six hours touring every street in Cranbrook in a longstanding Christmas Eve tradition.

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

House saved, dog resuscitated by Elkford Fire Rescue

Elkford Fire Rescue resuscitated a family dog yesterday after responding to a… Continue reading

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Most Read